CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials announced 29 new coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 137 positive tests.
The new cases are 12 men, 16 women and one female under age 18http://cbsboston.com/tag/coronavirus
Of the new cases, 14 were in Rockingham County, two in Manchester, eight in the rest of Hillsborough County, two in Strafford County, one in Belknap County, one in Merrimack County, and one in Grafton County.
Six of the people diagnosed were hospitalized, though one was released, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the state to six.
One person in the state has died from COVID-19.
All other patients are isolating at home and household contacts are quarantining.