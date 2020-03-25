Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh issued an executive order allowing Boston stores to use plastic bags during the coronavirus outbreak.
The order is temporary. It applies to all essential businesses.
In Cambridge, shoppers have been ordered to stop using reusable bags.
The emergency order includes grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores.
Officials said the temporary ban on reusable bags will help slow the spread of coronavirus. A similar order was recent put into place for all of New Hampshire.
There will be no added fees in Cambridge for using paper or plastic bags.