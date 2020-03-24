Devin McCourty Excited For New Challenges That Face Patriots In 2020Devin McCourty thought he would have to leave New England this offseason to find a new challenge. Instead, the challenge he was looking for has found him at 1 Patriot Place.

Red Sox Post Temporary New Logo To Promote Social DistancingThe Boston Red Sox logo featuring -- yup, you guessed it, a pair of red socks -- stands among the most iconic in sports. Yet in these unique times, even icons need to adapt.

Report: Patriots Making Uniform Change In 2020Last week, a social media post from Julian Edelman fueled speculation that the Patriots were changing up their alternate jerseys. Now, we've got a little bit more confirmation.

Tom Brady, TB12 Pass Along Some Coronavirus Tips: 'Going To Get Through This Together'Tom Brady offered up some tips for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, which included staying hydrated and eating lots of vegetables.

Report: NFL 'Optimistic' That Coronavirus Won't Derail 2020 Season, But Pessimism Surrounds Offseason ActivityThe NFL has, of course, not been affected in an on-field manner as the nation and the world tries to grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak. And the league hopes that that case will remain the same come September.