BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, a social media post from Julian Edelman fueled speculation that the Patriots were changing up their alternate jerseys. Now, we’ve got a little bit more confirmation.
The Patriots will be making a change to their uniforms, according to The Associated Press’ Joe Reedy.
Specifically, Reedy listed four teams (one of which being the Patriots) making uniform changes, along with two teams making uniform and logo changes, plus one team making a uniform tweak.
Logo and uniform changes: #Rams, #Chargers
Uniform changes: #Falcons, #Bucs, #Patriots, #Browns
Logo/uniform tweaks: #Colts
Usually you get only 2 or 3 per season. Seven is unheard of https://t.co/Kwxri6b8fN
— Joe Reedy (@joereedy) March 23, 2020
Considering the Patriots aren’t changing their logo, and considering this is not merely a “tweak,” this report would seemingly add to the belief that the Patriots are set to ditch their “Color Rush” jerseys as their third/alternate jersey.
The Rams did kick off this offseason of change by officially announcing their new logo — a logo which was roundly mocked weeks ago when it leaked to the public but nevertheless will somehow become the official logo of an NFL franchise.
The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020
If the Patriots were to add the throwback ’90s jersey to the mix, it would obviously not involve a logo change.
As for an announcement date, that much remains unknown. The news does, though, at the very least give Patriots fans something to look forward to in this unprecedented period without sports.