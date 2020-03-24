



BOSTON (CBS) — Like many other players this offseason, Phillip Dorsett is moving on from the New England Patriots. The wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Dorsett spent the last three seasons in New England after the Patriots acquired him from Indianapolis ahead of the 2017 season, in a trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. A former first-round pick, Dorsett did show some flashes of promise in the New England offense, but never fully panned out as a target for Tom Brady.

Dorsett didn’t play much in his first season in New England, as he was on the field for just 33 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, catching just 12 passes. He saw a slight uptick in playing time early in the 2018 season, but was relegated to the sideline when the team signed Josh Gordon. Dorsett finished the 2018 season with 32 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games, adding five more receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

But all of those postseason stats came before New England’s Super Bowl LII win over the Rams, as Dorsett played just 36 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and did not have a single pass thrown his way against Los Angeles.

Dorsett played nearly half of New England’s offensive snaps in 2019, catching a career-high five touchdowns in the process, but he finished with just 29 receptions on 54 targets for the season.

He now joins a long list of players who have left Foxboro this offseason, including Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Danny Shelton and, of course, Tom Brady.