



BOSTON (CBS) – The personal trainer for the Patriots cheerleaders is stepping up to help hospital workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

Andy Berler felt compelled to do something after seeing what kind of stress nurses and doctors were under right now. He put out a video on Instagram asking if medical workers wanted his signature BMAX training videos. “I instantly thought, I’ve got to do something to help them,” he said.

His video packages range in price from $75 dollars to $105. Within the first 24 hours, he has given away packages that would amount to about $20,000. Berler says, it’s worth it. “If they’re not healthy, how can they take care of us?”

One of the nurses using the videos is Abby Kellogg. She works in the emergency department at Mass. General. Kellogg said workouts help take her mind off the stress at the hospital. “You want to come home and totally mentally checkout,” said Kellogg. “Whether you had a stressful night, or you’re just plain exhausted.”

Kellogg said there is a lot of anxiety right now about coronavirus, and so many unknowns. “We don’t know, and I think that’s where a lot of the stress lies,” she said. “Like, are we ready?”

The workouts can be done in under 30 minutes, and at home, which is convenient for hospital workers like Kellogg who only have so much free time. “It definitely provides a mental outlet, an emotional outlet, a physical outlet,” she said.

For Berler, fitness isn’t just about the body but about the mind as well. He hopes his workouts will offer a little relief during this time of uncertainty. “What it does to you mentally is really priceless,” said Berler, “we’re all one workout away from a good mood.”

If you’re a hospital worker and you’d like to reach out to Andy, you can find him on Instagram @BMAXStrong.