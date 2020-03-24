Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man apparently did not take kindly to a neighbor’s request for him to turn down his music. Manchester police said a 47-year-old grabbed a sword and chased the man who knocked on his door Monday evening.
Police responded to Elm Street at about 5:15 p.m. for a report of the sword threat. They say Benjamin Layland chased his neighbor with the 2-and-a-half-foot sword but he got away and there were no injuries.
Officers arrested Layland and charged him with criminal threatening. He was due to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court sometime Tuesday afternoon.