BOSTON (CBS) – Multiple manhole explosions have shut down streets near the Charles/MGH Red Line station.
Video from SkyEye shows the flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the manhole on Cambridge Street under the Red Line tracks. One witness told WBZ-TV she heard three explosions and a manhole cover flew 30 feet up in the air.
All Red Line trains are temporarily bypassing the station. Passengers who need service to Charles/MGH will be accommodated by a shuttle bus outside of Kendall/MIT.
There have been no injuries reported, but Mass General Hospital has asked staff to stay inside their buildings until further notice.
Boston Fire said they received a call for smoke coming out of multiple manholes at about 3:15 p.m. Firefighters could be seen spraying foam onto the flames.
The Longfellow Bridge inbound to Boston has been closed along with several other streets in the area.
The ground around one of the manholes has buckled.
Boston Fire said they are working with Eversource to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were checking surrounding buildings for any smoke or fire.