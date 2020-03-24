It’s more important than ever before to support local business. The current situation we are facing has devastated small businesses. Small businesses run on tight margins, so without customers coming in as a result of social distancing and mandated closures, they will need the help of the community to survive. But how can community members support local businesses without being able to go out and spend money? Local investment is one of the most impactful ways to support local businesses, especially during challenging times like these.

Introducing MainVest

MainVest is a Massachusetts-based investment platform built to let communities, not corporations, reap the rewards of economic growth. With MainVest, you can invest in local businesses in New England communities, creating new businesses and new jobs all while generating passive income from local investments.

When you invest in a local business on the MainVest platform, you’re not only supporting local entrepreneurs, but you could potentially receive returns as a share of the revenue that the business generates.

Investment through Revenue Sharing Notes provides small business owners with an influx of cash when they need it most and allows them to repay supporters more flexibly, once revenue picks back up. Anyone can purchase revenue sharing notes for as little as $100, meaning that you can support a local entrepreneur and even generate potential returns for the same price as a meal out with friends or shopping trip.

Thousands of investors have already used MainVest to invest millions into local businesses like Chez Casa, a gourmet sandwich shop in Salem, MA and Nightshade Noodle Bar, a viet-inspired restaurant in Lynn.

When communities can vote with their wallets, they get a say in how their neighborhoods grow, and businesses get the support and investment they need to knock it out of the park.

It’s time to save Main Street.

New investment campaigns are launching on the MainVest platform every week, offering competitive potential returns. It’s free to sign up, investing is fee-free, and the minimum investment is only $100. In addition to potential returns, investing locally allows you to have a tangible impact on your community and experience your investment in action. Given these unprecedented circumstances, it’s more important than ever before to take action.

So what are you waiting for? Join the MainVest movement and help take back your Main Street, one small business at a time.

