QUINCY (CBS) — The coronavirus has forced the South Shore Children’s Chorus to put spring programming on hold, but it hasn’t silenced them. The organization for young singers from Quincy and Sharon has released an uplifting “virtual choir” performance of the song “Beautiful City.”
Forty past and present students come together to sing the “Godspell” track. Artistic director Kristen Oberoi said she wanted to do something to help students who were missing their favorite weekly activity.
“Choosing this moving piece with such a timeless message was something I hoped would lift all of our spirits,” she said.
Students rehearsed with accompaniment tracks and music they received online. They recorded themselves singing their own voice part while listening to the accompaniment in their headphones.
The video took more than 50 hours to put together, but Oberoi said it was well worth it.
“Now, we can start – as the lyrics inspire – ‘slowly but truly mending, brick by brick, heart by heart!’” she said.