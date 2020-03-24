BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office is busy fighting scams connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are offering coronavirus vaccines, or treatments or cures,” Healey said in an interview with WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller. “Also offering health services, health insurance. This is all scam stuff.”
Healey has been using her emergency powers to impose a pause on things like debt collection.
“This is not the time when people who have lost their jobs, or are out of work, or who are working hard on the frontlines, our first responders, our health care providers, need to be bothered with debt collection,” Healey said.
And while Healey said the private sector locally has for the most part been sensitive to the crisis and helpful, there are exceptions.
“Unfortunately in these times there are a lot of people trying to make money with scams,” Healey said.
But when it comes to Governor Charlie Baker, Healey said bipartisan collaboration has been the order of the day.
“The governor and his team are working extremely hard, this has been an unprecedented challenge, for everyone in state government, local government,” Healey said. “I’ll tell you this, the governor and I talk regularly, we’re going to continue to work together, our teams will work together.”
Is there any partisan stress at the state level?
“No there’s no time or space for that,” Healey said. “All politics has been pushed to the side.”