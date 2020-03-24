CANTON (CBS) — Thinking of doing some spring cleaning while the coronavirus has you stuck at home? The Salvation Army is asking people to hold off on donating those unwanted items.
The charity’s pickup service and its 25+ Family Thrift Stores around Massachusetts have closed temporarily. While the pandemic persists, the Salvation Army says donors should not be dropping off items at stores, donation centers and drop boxes.
“Due to the shutdown, we are unable to service these locations at this time, so we’re asking folks to hold on to their clothing, shoes, furniture and other household items—for now,” said Lt. Joseph Swistak Administrator for Business of The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Saugus in a statement. “Since we can’t service these locations, we’re worried they’ll soon be inundated and items will be ruined by the elements, making for a very real sanitation issue.”
Anyone looking to donate items can call 800-SA-TRUCK or visit SATRUCK.org for the latest information on when they’ll be accepted again.
The Salvation Army says monetary donations are the best way to support relief efforts, and can be made at give.salvationarmyusa.org.