



PEMBROKE (CBS) — Jim and Carol Hannon of Pembroke are thankful to finally be home. The couple’s cruise from South America to Florida got cut short when another passenger was evacuated because of coronavirus.

“It was an adventure I guess you could say one I’m not looking to repeat,” said Jim.

Carol added, “We have to thank the White House because they managed to get the whole thing together.”

The couple told WBZ-TV they were quarantined for ten days in their cabin while the boat was docked in Brazil.

“We couldn’t leave our room, we were provided with meals, there was wine with each meal,” explained Jim.

“I ran through a couple of books I had,” said Jim Hannon. Carole said, “I read five.”

The Hannons and about 100 other Americans were flown from Brazil to Texas late Sunday and by Monday night, they were sleeping in their own bed.

Thousands of Americans abroad are still desperately trying to get back to the United States. A private jet company based in New Hampshire is working to make that possible.

According to Private Jet Services CEO Greg Raiff, they’ve flown 11,000 Americans back into the country.

“For us, I’m grateful that the timing worked out well that we were able to help so many people come home,” said Raiff.

And they aren’t done yet: three of their planes are leaving Cambodia and will land in the US within the next 24 hours.