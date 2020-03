Hurley: Appreciating The Underappreciated Stephen GostkowskiThere are three things you need to know about Stephen Gostkowski. One's from the very beginning of his NFL career, one's from the end, and the other takes place along the way.

Panthers Set To Release Quarterback Cam NewtonCam Newton will be a free agent in the very near future.

Devin McCourty Excited For New Challenges That Face Patriots In 2020Devin McCourty thought he would have to leave New England this offseason to find a new challenge. Instead, the challenge he was looking for has found him at 1 Patriot Place.

Red Sox Post Temporary New Logo To Promote Social DistancingThe Boston Red Sox logo featuring -- yup, you guessed it, a pair of red socks -- stands among the most iconic in sports. Yet in these unique times, even icons need to adapt.

Report: Patriots Making Uniform Change In 2020Last week, a social media post from Julian Edelman fueled speculation that the Patriots were changing up their alternate jerseys. Now, we've got a little bit more confirmation.