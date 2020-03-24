BOSTON (CBS) — Bob Shields is on strong immunosuppressant drugs to make sure his body does not reject the kidney is son donated to him last year. The 77-year-old said those drugs make him even more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“In order to keep your body from kicking out that kidney, they suppress the immune system dramatically, which puts me in a pretty radical category for this coronavirus going around,” Shields said.

Organ recipients and those waiting to receive organ transplants are facing new challenges because of the coronavirus.

Alexandra Glazier, the President and CEO of New England Donor Services, said her organization is now trying to test donated organs for COVID-19 to protect immunocompromised patients.

“We’re screening out potential donors where there’s a possibility that there’s been a COVID exposure,” Glazier said.

Like many other health providers, NEDS is also facing a shortage of tests and other protective equipment.

“Our staff needs personal protective equipment, PPE, and we’re all aware there’s a shortage of PPE,” said Glazier.

NEDS works with over 200 hospitals in six states and Glazier also worries that some of them could postpone organ donation surgeries as they face an influx of coronavirus cases.

“Nationally, there has been some clarification that transplantation is essential and not an elective surgery now, of course, you can’t have organ transplantation without organ donation,” Glazier explained.

She also said it is important for the public to know the need for organ transplants has not diminished because of the coronavirus crisis.

“We still have many, many patients nationally and here in New England that are waiting and dying waiting for an organ transplant.”