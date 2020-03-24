Comments
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – Fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a New Bedford food distribution center that has been working to make sure people have fresh fruit and vegetables during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fire chief said explosions were reported at Sid Wainer and Son on Purchase Street.
Part of the building was damaged and at least six trucks were destroyed.
Thousands of people attended a food and rescue pop up event there over the weekend.
Another event is scheduled for Wednesday. It is not known if that will be impacted.