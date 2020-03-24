NORWOOD (CBS) — The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of spring performances for children across New England, including recitals, musicals and concerts. Car magnate and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr.’s Music Drives Us initiative has announced a virtual talent show to showcase local artists.
The organization’s social media platforms have been sharing daily videos of performers. Adults are welcome to send submissions as well by tagging or messaging @MusicDrivesUs with the hashtag #ShowMustGoOn.
View this post on Instagram
Music Drives Us Presents: The Virtual Talent Show. . . Please send us your performances, anything from instrumental solos, choral performances, monologues from a play, dance solos, etc. We want to be here to cheer you on! We will be posting videos everyday. Please submit to us via direct message or feel free to tweet or post tagging @MusicDrivesUs and using the hashtag #ShowMustGoOn. . . We understand and have seen firsthand how hard children and teachers work on spring performances. Our hearts are broken for all the wonderful arts programs that have poured their hearts and souls into musical productions, plays, and recitals that have recently had to cancel due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Music Drives Us would love to continue to be your audience and biggest supporter! . . We look forward to seeing all your performances and filling all our newsfeeds with little bursts of happiness. Art will heal us.
“Please send us your performances, anything from instrumental solos, choral performances, monologues from a play, dance solos, etc,” Music Drives Us said in a statement. “We want to be here to cheer you on!”
Boch Jr. is a Berklee College of Music graduate. Music Drives Us supports music programs in the region and supplies schools with instruments.
“We look forward to seeing all your performances and filling all our newsfeeds with little bursts of happiness,” Music Drives Us said. “Art will heal us.”