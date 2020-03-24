Devin McCourty Excited For New Challenges That Face Patriots In 2020Devin McCourty thought he would have to leave New England this offseason to find a new challenge. Instead, the challenge he was looking for has found him at 1 Patriot Place.

Red Sox Post Temporary New Logo To Promote Social DistancingThe Boston Red Sox logo featuring -- yup, you guessed it, a pair of red socks -- stands among the most iconic in sports. Yet in these unique times, even icons need to adapt.

Report: Patriots Making Uniform Change In 2020Last week, a social media post from Julian Edelman fueled speculation that the Patriots were changing up their alternate jerseys. Now, we've got a little bit more confirmation.

Tom Brady, TB12 Pass Along Some Coronavirus Tips: 'Going To Get Through This Together'Tom Brady offered up some tips for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, which included staying hydrated and eating lots of vegetables.

Work Out At Home Like The Pros: NFL Players, Coaches Offer Home Exercise Tips While Social DistancingWe're all social distancing right now. But that shouldn't stop you from getting a workout in. NFL players and coaches are here to help.