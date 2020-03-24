BOSTON (AP) — The president of Harvard University and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.
In a letter to students and faculty, President Lawrence Bacow said he and his wife, Adele, started experiencing symptoms including a cough, fever and chills on Sunday. They were tested Monday and received the positive results on Tuesday.
Bacow and his wife had been working from home and limiting their contact with others since March 14 as a precaution. The state’s Department of Public Health will contact anyone who had recently been in contact with the couple, Bacow said.
“We will be taking the time we need to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home,” Bacow said in the letter.
Harvard said 18 of its community members have tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have the illness. The school shut down much of its campus March 17.
