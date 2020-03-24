(BOSTON) CBS – In cities and towns across Massachusetts, leaders are defining the new normal for their communities, amid the coronavirus crisis. In many cases that has included shutting down access to playgrounds and parks, where too many people were still gathering in groups, and not practicing safe social distancing.

“It broke my heart to do that,” said Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, one such leader who had to make that difficult decision. “We have to do everything possible to keep the social distancing we all know is necessary.”

Fiorentini closed his city’s playgrounds, ball fields, skate and dog parks, and police are including compliance checks in their daily routines.

“People have been amazingly compliant,” the mayor confirmed. The few people who either did not hear the order, or chose to ignore it, he said, have been sent on their way. “We’re certainly not planning to arrest people that go into the parks and playgrounds.”

“I’m really, really sorry that kids can’t use the materials that were setup for them,” the mayor added, “but we want to keep them safe.”

Amid the tight coronavirus restrictions, Fiorentini’s office is regularly hearing from residents concerned about paying their rent or mortgage. “It’s really heartbreaking,” he said.

“It’s quickly becoming an economic crisis. My heart goes out to the businesses and their employees. Several businesses have already closed up shop.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Haverhill. While City Hall and schools are closed to the public, the mayor wants to spread the word that essential services are up and running.

“There are things that we have to do as a government and we’ll keep doing them.”