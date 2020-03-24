



BOSTON (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases was up to 1159 in Massachusetts Tuesday after 382 new positive tests were announced by the Department of Public Health. Eleven people have died from coronavirus, up from nine deaths on Monday.

The jump in numbers is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Tuesday, 13,749 people have been tested.

Middlesex County has the most confirmed cases with 304. There are 40 cases in Barnstable County, 37 in Berkshire County, 31 in Bristol County, 2 in Dukes/Nantucket County, 118 in Essex County, 5 in Franklin County, 24 in Hampden County, 8 in Hampshire County, 129 in Norfolk County, 64 in Plymouth County, 234 in Suffolk County, 73 in Worcester County, and 90 that have not been determined yet.

Of the total cases, 99 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February, 86 are travel-related and 120 are the result of “local transmission.” The origin of 854 cases is unknown.

Ninty-four patients have been hospitalized.

There are 212 cases among people under 30 years old. 627 cases are among people ages 30-59, 153 cases between 60-69, and 164 cases in people over 70. The age of three patients is unknown.

“The age is very important for many reasons. I think it gives all of a sense that pretty much anyone could be infects,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “We know that the fatality is higher for people who are over 60, 65 and 85, but the fact is when you see the range of individuals infected, that does two things: one is hopefully reminds everyone that we need to engage in social distancing and that no one is immune.”

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baker is also advising all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.