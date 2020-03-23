



BOSTON (CBS) — Spending 20 years with the same team is a true rarity in professional sports. Tom Brady was, obviously, able to do it with the Patriots. And though he’ll never be able to catch up, Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is not too far behind.

The tallest man to ever lace up skates in the NHL, Chara became a Boston resident in the summer of 2006. Though he missed out on a front-row seat to the first dynastic run to three Super Bowls, he was there for the late run of three more titles.

Along the way, as the resident “old guys” in town on the Boston sports scene, Chara and Brady developed a kinship and respect as 42-year-olds still playing their respective sports at the very highest level.

And so, a few days after Brady announced his departure from the Patriots, Chara took to his Instagram page (where he’s always quite thoughtful) and shared his best wishes for Brady’s future.

“It’s with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend Tom Brady moving on from the Patriots. For New England and it’s fan base, Tom’s departure is a major loss to the role he plays in leading the incredible Patriots,” Chara wrote. “His 20 years have brought us all some of the most memorable moments in sports history. His departure leaves us with mixed feelings. We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career.”

(You might not know it from that picture, but Tom Brady is 6-foot-4.)

Chara closed out his message with support for Brady’s career as a Buccaneer.

“Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories. Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations,” Chara said. “I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!”

Brady commented on the post, letting Chara know that the feeling was mutual.

“I appreciate you Zee!” Brady exclaimed. “I feel the same about you my friend!!!”