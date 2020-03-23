BOSTON (CBS) — With Tom Brady leaving, it was already an offseason of major change for the Patriots. Now, the second-longest tenured member of the team is being shown the door.
The Patriots will release veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.
Gostkowski, 36, was drafted by the Patriots in 2006 to replace legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri. A hip injury ended his season last year, after he had signed a two-year contract in the offseason.
Gostkowski’s Patriots career ends with an 87.4 percent success rate on field goals and a 98.3 percent success rate on extra points. He is the Patriots’ all-time franchise leader in successful field goals and successful extra points, and he is a three-time Super Bowl champion.
PATRIOTS FRANCHISE LEADERS
Field Goals Made
1. Stephen Gostkowski, 374
2. Adam Vinatieri, 263
3. Gino Cappelletti, 176
Extra Points Made
1. Stephen Gostkowski, 653
2. Adam Vinatieri, 367
3. Gino Cappelletti, 342
Field Goals Made, 50+ Yards
1. Stephen Gostkowski, 25
2. Adam Vinatieri, 8
3. Tony Franklin, 3
Field Goals Made, 40-49 Yards
1. Stephen Gostkowski, 96
2. Adam Vinatieri, 70
3. Gino Cappelletti, 28
3. John Smith, 28
Entering last year, Brady (2000) and Gostkowski (2006) were the longest-tenured members of the Patriots. Their departures leave Matthew Slater (2008) and Julian Edelman (2009) as the longest-tenured Patriots.
Gostkowski was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots, most recently making the team in 2015, capping off three straight seasons as a Pro Bowler. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015, and he was a Second Team All-Pro in 2014.
Last year’s injury led the Patriots to scramble for a kicker, as they tried Nick Folk, Mike Nugent and Kai Forbath before settling on Folk for the stretch run and postseason.