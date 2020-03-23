BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have made another free-agent signing.
The team on Monday signed veteran safety/special teamer Cody Davis, according to the player’s agent.
Happy to announce Cody Davis, Former Texas Tech and Jacksonville Jaguars safety and ST standout has signed with the New England Patriots. Looking forward to a great season and new team.
— Jordan Woy (@JordanWoy) March 23, 2020
Davis, who till turn 31 in June, has been in the NFL since 2013, with the Rams through 2017 and with the Jaguars in 2018 and 2019.
Davis got most of his action on defense in 2016 and 2017, when he played 26.4 percent and 59.3 percent, respectively, of the Rams’ defensive snaps.
He played just 1 percent of the Jaguars’ defensive snaps in 2018, and 6.5 percent last year.
Safety @CodyDavis wins cash and prizes on The @PriceIsRight game Punch-A-Bunch #PriceIsRight #PunchABunch 💰 pic.twitter.com/paPQSAdmKA
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 24, 2017
Davis, though, took more than 80 percent of the Jaguars’ special teams snaps in each of the past two years, continuing his significant special teams playing time from his Rams days.
Davis was named a captain on the Jaguars last season.