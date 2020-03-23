



BOSTON (CBS) – You’ve heard the term daily now: social distancing. It’s a practice meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, one that government and healthcare officials are urging Americans to take seriously.

“Physical distancing is the most effective way we have to slow the spread, to keep people healthy, and to preserve our medical capacity,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a Monday press conference. “I can’t stress that enough. Physical distancing is something we need all the people in Massachusetts to do.”

So when we in the news business want a lot of input on a topic, we go somewhere notoriously busy for what we call “Man on the Street” (MOS) interviews. Typically, that would be a place like South Station. In the age of social distancing, though, the train and bus station is a virtual ghost town.

Still, WBZ crews set up a microphone stand a safe 10 feet away, and asked people via a poster to come up and offer their input: how are they social distancing right now to slow the spread of the virus?

“It’s like the number one way to not get sick so yeah…I haven’t seen anyone,” said Gabi Bandler, clad in a mask and gloves. She was on her way to Lesley University to clean out her dorm, a requirement when the school shut down for the semester.

Others in South Station are less concerned and not exactly following the CDC guidelines. “What I’m doing to stay safe is really nothing. I’m not scared of the coronavirus,” said nineteen-year-old Zion Hunter of Boston. He was at South Station to get food with a friend. “I don’t really think it’s that serious,” he said. “Feels like the common cold, to be honest. I think the flu is worse than the coronavirus.”

WBZ health specialist Dr. Mallika Marshall urged people to take social distancing seriously, saying, “just assume that you’re positive” for the sake of distancing yourself from others. “So when we say social distancing, we really mean social distancing,” Dr. Mallika Marshall said. “That means not getting together for cocktails or dinner parties or having playdates. Only being six feet apart from someone if it’s really necessary for you to be near them in the first place.”

Others at South Station were traveling from vacations, like the Jarrett family from Florida. “I’m home now. So we are definitely going to stay home all day,” said father Steven, saying his family would now be staying home since vacation is over. “We aren’t playing around. Hand sanitizer, tissues, all about that,” he said.