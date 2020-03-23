



BOSTON (CBS) – Midwives are getting an increase in calls amid the coronavirus uncertainty.

“I do understand that just being around more people makes them feel at risk,” said Midwife Ann Whitman.

Whitman has been a midwife in the state for close to 30 years. On a typical week she gets a few calls from prospective clients interested in having their babies at home. But since the spread of coronavirus she’s been busier than ever.

Whitman said expecting moms and families don’t know what to expect with all the concerns around COVID-19.

“Most people are telling me either the hospital is not allowing visitors with them or they don’t feel safe going in there or that they want to reduce the load on the hospital,” Ann Whitman said.

Hospitals around the state want to reassure people their facilities are safe.

The staff here at Newton-Wellesley Hospital said all their services are up and running including the Birthing Center. They’re screening everyone who walks in the doors:

“So we are narrowing the number of entrances where folks can enter the hospital,” said Kevin Whitney, Chief Nursing Officer at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

He says if anyone shows up with signs of coronavirus they’re given a mask and put in isolation. Necessary treatments like chemotherapy are continuing on site. However, the hospital is increasing its use of remote medical services.

“Telehealth can be used for routine type visits, but also for that initial call for the provider to interact with the patient to try to determine quickly what could be going on then refer to the appropriate level of care,” Whitney said.

Whitney said people should still call 911 and get to the emergency room for urgent situations.