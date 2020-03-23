LEOMINSTER (CBS) – Teachers in Leominster decorated their cars and formed a parade to drive through neighborhoods honking and waving at their students, who they haven’t seen since classes were closed until at least April 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Secretary Margaret Wood was one of organizers of the Monday morning event.
“Just bring their spirits up and let them know we are thinking about them. We’re happy to see them to give them a little wave, show them we love them,” said Wood when asked about why the event was important to educators.
Teachers lined up their cars to form the parade. They decorated with balloons, streamers, and signs before taking to the streets.
Students were given the parade route in advance, and asked to step outside and wave to the passing teachers while maintaining social distance.
“We just miss our kids so much. The biggest thing I have seen on social media and everywhere else is this is not a vacation for us. We miss our kids more than anything,” said Julie Pavao, a fifth grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. “We want them to smile, we want them to know everything is OK and we are here for them. We’ve been reaching out to them on google classroom, and through email. We’re care. We miss them and love them.”