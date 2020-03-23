Mike Evans Enjoyed A Drink After Tom Brady Signed With Buccaneers: 'It's Surreal'Mike Evans, Tom Brady's new No. 1 in Tampa, has put up some monster numbers over his first six seasons in the league, but he's never gotten a taste of playoff football. He expects that to change with Brady under center.

Report: Tom Brady Didn't Really Want Raiders, Who Didn't Really Want HimApparently, the idea of Brady to the Raiders is an idea that neither Brady nor the Raiders really loved.

Agent: Brian Hoyer Will Have Chance At Starting Job With PatriotsThe Patriots brought in veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer over the weekend, but he may not be in New England to serve as a veteran backup. At least not at first.

Zdeno Chara Bids A Boston Farewell To Tom Brady: 'A Major Loss'"We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career."

Patriots Reportedly Agree To Deal With QB Brian HoyerThe Patriots have agreed to a contract with quarterback Brian Hoyer.