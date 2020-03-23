Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order goes into effect Tuesday at noon.
“Effective Tuesday, March 24 at noon, all non-essential businesses shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers, customers, and the public,” said Baker.
Businesses that provide essential services are exempt.
“We will always allow all grocery stores, pharmacies, and other types of businesses that provide essential goods and services to Massachusetts residents to continue to operate.”
