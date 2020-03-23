BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices continue to plummet in Massachusetts. AAA says some local stations are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon as the coronavirus keeps many drivers off the road.
The price of regular unleaded now averages $2.16 a gallon in the state, down 13 cents from last week. At this time one year ago, the average price was $2.50 a gallon.
The AAA survey found gas in the state as low as $1.83 per gallon.
“Typically gas prices start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, especially as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break. That is not the case this year,” AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire said in a statement. “With Americans urged to stay home and practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are seeing less traffic on the roadways which will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices less expensive for the foreseeable future.”
Current Massachusetts gas prices are 4 cents above the national average.