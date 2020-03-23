BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s executive order issued last week orders all childcare facilities in the state to close beginning Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Emergency centers for those who must work will be open to start the week.
Hundreds of sites open Monday for the children of people expected to keep working through the COVID-19 outbreak. Healthcare and hospital workers, emergency personnel, and grocery store employees are among those considered essential.
Facilities must apply through the Department of Early Education to be named one of the emergency daycare sites.
The YMCA of Greater Boston expects to have several of its locations on the list.
“We feel like there are families who don’t have the option of not working, work remotely, can’t work from home,” said president and CEO James Morton last week. “They are required to be on the job so our position is that we want to be for those families and we want to provide their children with the kind of care and services that they need.”
Baker said the sites that remain open should still only be used as a last resort.
All programs will have to operate under strict safety guidelines from the Department of Public Health.