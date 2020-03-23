BOSTON (CBS) – Coronavirus cases are now up to 777 in Massachusetts after 131 new positive tests, the Department of Public Health said on Monday. Nine coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the state.
The jump in numbers is partially due to increased testing, and working through a backlog of tests. As of Monday, more than 8900 people have been tested.
Middlesex County has the most confirmed cases with 232.
Of the total cases, 99 are connected to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February, 75 are travel related and 104 are the result of “local transmission.”
Seventy-nine patients have been hospitalized.
There are 134 cases among people under 30 years old.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baker is also advising all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.