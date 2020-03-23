WEATHER ALERT:Multiple Inches Of Snow Possible Monday
Boston News, Coronavirus


BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Baker ordered all businesses that do not provide “COVD-19 Essential Services” to close Tuesday in an effort to combat coronavirus. Workers in certain industries will be allowed to operate normally:

  • Grocery stores
  • Restaurants and bars selling food and beverages for take-out and delivery
  • Hardware stores
  • Liquor stores
  • Medical facilities
  • Healthcare facilities
  • Law enforcement and first responders
  • Food manufacturers and their suppliers
  • Farms
  • HVAC
  • Hotels
  • Laundry services
  • Water and wastewater
  • Public works
  • Information technology
  • Financial services
  • Defense industry base
  • Chemical manufacturing and hazardous materials
  • Essential community and government operations
  • News media

For the detailed list, go to mass.gov.

