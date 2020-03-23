Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Baker ordered all businesses that do not provide “COVD-19 Essential Services” to close Tuesday in an effort to combat coronavirus. Workers in certain industries will be allowed to operate normally:
- Grocery stores
- Restaurants and bars selling food and beverages for take-out and delivery
- Hardware stores
- Liquor stores
- Medical facilities
- Healthcare facilities
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Food manufacturers and their suppliers
- Farms
- HVAC
- Hotels
- Laundry services
- Water and wastewater
- Public works
- Information technology
- Financial services
- Defense industry base
- Chemical manufacturing and hazardous materials
- Essential community and government operations
- News media
For the detailed list, go to mass.gov.