BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Brookline fire station has been closed temporarily after a firefighter showed signs of COVID-19 on Monday. The firefighter had an elevated temperature at the end of his shift, went home and subsequently reported a further increase in their temperature.
Several other firefighters at Station 5 are now under orders to self-quarantine as they await the test results.
Two reserve companies were activated Monday night and are being housed at other stations in town to ensure the department is appropriately staffed.
Station 5 is expected to open Tuesday after equipment and apparatus are thoroughly disinfected.
“While we can’t say for sure right now whether our member has contracted this illness, there’s no doubt that our members — and first responders everywhere — are on the front lines of the fight against this pandemic,” Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan said. “We have introduced several policy and procedure changes meant to protect our firefighters and residents alike as we continue to serve the community during this challenging time.”
The department will now check the temperatures of firefighters at the beginning, middle and end of each shift.