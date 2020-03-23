



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is bringing in a team of experts headed by retired Army General Stanley McChrystal to evaluate the city’s response coronavirus plans over the next two months. “Their goal is to update our plans and service to reflect our needs our residents have today, prevent any gaps in service that might arise, and coordinate the best use of resources.”

“I am not willing to leave anything to chance when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” Walsh said. “This is uncharted territory and I’m very grateful for their support.”

The mayor echoed the latest regulations put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday. All non-essential businesses in the state are set to close Tuesday at noon.

“There is no plans to close stores,” Walsh said, “There is no reason to panic buy or hoard groceries. Our supply chain remains intact.”

“Boston water is safe to drink. There is no need to hoard water bottles,” he added.

Walsh also reminded workers that the city’s pause on non-essential construction starts Monday. “The coronavirus can spread through work sites as quickly as it can spread through offices. We want to make sure that we keep our residents safe and we want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

“The information that we put out is the information that we double check to make sure it’s accurate. Please do not pass on rumors. If you don’t see it on TV, you don’t read about it in one of our newspapers, we’re asking you not to pass [on] that information,” Walsh said.

A second person in Boston died of coronavirus, Walsh confirmed Monday. The first death, a man in his 90s, was announced over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 646 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 133 of them in Boston. Fifteen people in Boston have recovered, according to Walsh.