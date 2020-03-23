BOSTON (CBS) – So far, 2020 has been the warmest year with little snow across much of southern New England. Spring-like weather occurred through most of the winter and now in this first full week of astronomical spring, wintry weather will visit the area with two shots at wet snow but most of it will occur farther inland especially over higher terrain locations.

A storm watch weather alert is posted here at WBZ and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northern Worcester County and northwestern Middlesex County along with western MA west of the CT River Valley.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the CT River Valley and southern Worcester County all starting at mid-afternoon Monday and lasting past midnight.

AMOUNTS

No snow is likely over southeastern MA, Cape Cod, southern RI, and southern CT. A brief period of wet snow may occur in the Providence to Boston corridor. There is a slight chance of a coating of snow on mainly grassy surfaces in this zone. Farther west and northwest of this corridor, the snowfall potential increases with a risk of up to 2 inches on grassy surfaces, vehicles, and conifers before a switch to rain.

More than 2 inches and perhaps up to 5 inches could accumulate farther northwest with the highest totals in higher elevation locations from northern Worcester County and out over the Berkshires.

A zone of 5 inches possibly up to 7 inches is possible over extreme northern MA west of Middlesex County extending up into northern New England except over southeastern MA and southern ME closer to the coast. This will be a high-density wet snow with a low risk of any sleet or freezing rain in most areas.

TIMING

The precipitation will be shifting eastward across New England Monday afternoon. What starts as rain in southeastern MA will become steady later that night. Interior locations likely see wet flakes prior to 8pm before heavy snowfall rates later in the evening.

The heaviest precipitation will occur over a 4-8 hour period mainly spread out through the evening to just after midnight. The rain line will gradually push north-northwestward through the evening so southern areas will only have a brief spell of snow and areas farther northwest of Boston will receive a longer duration of snowfall hence higher amounts.

By sunrise Tuesday, most of the showers (both rain and snow) will have pushed east and there will be gradual clearing through the day.

IMPACTS

Caution is most advised farther and farther inland where heavier snow would cause some trickier traveling conditions Monday evening through Tuesday morning otherwise this storm is not a big deal for most and fewer people are commuting due to the coronavirus.

The wind will become gustiest up to 20-40 mph with a few higher gusts possible over southeastern MA up to the North Shore with less wind inland. High tides are not expected to be a big factor although some splash over is possible tomorrow night an hour or 2 on either side of midnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm will move in quickly from late morning into the evening of Wednesday and this one will also produce some wet snow of just a very few inches possible farther inland especially over higher elevation locations. Little if any snow is anticipated over much of eastern MA.

Keep apprised of the impending weather events this week on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN.