BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, saying “there will never be another Tom Brady,” and telling Buccaneers fans to “take care of him.”
The ad has a headline in large capital letters saying “THANK YOU TOM.”
“Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles,” the ad on page A-3 reads. “You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person. Thank you, Tom for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.”
Brady officially joined the Bucs on Friday.
“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community – take care of him. You got a great one,” Kraft’s ad concludes.
The ad, which was signed from “The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots,” echoes the message on billboards taken out around New England earlier in the week.