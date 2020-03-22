WELLESLEY (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has left over a dozen girls and their teachers stuck in a remote part of Peru. The Holland family in Wellesley is concerned about their 16-year-old daughter Jenna, who is on the trip.

“Getting her on a plane and back to us, it’d mean everything to our family. I think everybody is feeling that the simple things in life right now are what matters,” said dad Peter Holland.

Jenna is a student at Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill. She’s also part of a study abroad program called The Traveling School. Along with 15 other girls and four teachers, she set off to learn about life in Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador.

The Holland family said while the program has been suspected, Jenna and the others are sticking together.

“The teachers are using this as a learning opportunity for them,” said Peter.

Jenna’s older sister Jules said having her sister back home safe would be the gift of a lifetime. “I think I’d probably run and hug her and not let for a while,” said Jules.

Meanwhile, the families of these students are working together online to figure out a way to get their kids home.

“We just need the coordination to happen with the right people and government agencies to land the plane and get permission for the girls to leave the hostel and get to the airport,” said Peter.

Laura, Jenna’s mom, said, “I just want her home. I have faith that it will all come together but it’s hard to not know.”

Gov. Charlie Baker said he is doing all he can to get all Massachusetts students studying abroad back home safely by “dialogue with the State Department and with members of our congressional delegation and in some cases conversations directly with people who are working their way back here. Our goal is to make sure we get all those people back as safely and as quickly as we possibly can.”