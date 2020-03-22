NANTUCKET (CBS) – Health officials issued a shelter-in-place order on Nantucket after the first case of coronavirus on the island. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people who have been traveling to their second homes during the pandemic not to do so.
The issue goes into place Monday at 5 p.m. Anyone in the town and county of Nantucket is ordered to stay home.
“This is not a ‘lockdown’ and essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants (for delivery or curbside pick-up only) remain open for business,” Nantucket officials said. “There is no reason to panic or rush out for supplies!”
Baker was asked about the situation on Nantucket during a Sunday press conference.
“We have talked to people both on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard who say a lot of people with second homes there have been going there,” said Baker. “We would prefer they not do that and that they stay on the mainland and don’t create additional issues for both of those islands at a point in time when they don’t have the same level of service capacity in place they would typically have in the summer.”
The shelter-in-place order is in effect “until further notice.”