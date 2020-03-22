Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials announced 13 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday, increasing the state’s totals to 78 positive tests.
Of the new cases, three were in Rockingham County, one was in Grafton County, one in Manchester, three in the rest of Hillsborough County, two in Strafford County, one in Belknap County, one in Carroll County, and one in Sullivan County.
Three of the people diagnosed were hospitalized, though one was released, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the state to six.
All other patients are isolating at home and household contacts are quarantining.