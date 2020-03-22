Comments
DEDHAM (CBS) — Shaw’s stores and Star Markets are adding plexiglass dividers between cashiers and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A statement from the stores said they’ll be adding the partitions to checkout lanes at 2,000 of their stores over the next two weeks.
“The Plexiglas will serve as a protective barrier between customers and cashiers and provide added reassurance and peace of mind,” the statement said.
The chain also said they are also making sure to do a deep cleanse of their stores at the end of each day.
Many grocery store employees have been given temporary pay raises to keep up with the demand caused by the pandemic.