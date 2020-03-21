BROCKTON (CBS) — A Veterans Affairs Boston (VA Boston) nurse at their Brockton campus tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, according to VA Boston.
People who might have had contact with the nurse are being notified, VA Boston said in a news release. The nurse is now at home recovering.
VA Boston said employees are now teleworking, and emergency medical procedures are being performed only when necessary. Elective procedures have been postponed and they are screening veterans and employees for symptoms before they enter VA buildings.
“We have reconfigured existing spaces for a COVID ICU and COVID ward at the West Roxbury campus to treat patients in preparation for a surge of presumptive or confirmed COVID patients.” said Vincent Ng, director of the VA Boston Healthcare System.
On Friday, nine Brigham and Women’s hospital employees and 10 Tufts Medical Center employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as one at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in Lawrence.