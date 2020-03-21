



BOSTON (CBS) – While Gov. Charlie Baker said during a press conference Saturday he has not ordered a shelter in place, and any decision to do so would be based on the data of public health experts, he did acknowledge the sacrifice Massachusetts residents have been making to abide by the state’s strict coronavirus regulations.

About a week ago, gatherings with more than 25 people were prohibited. Baker said the first two communities to reach out were the religious community and the community that manages funeral.

“I can’t think of two times in someone’s life where you would want the ability to be physical close to those you care about most than during a time like this. I can’t imagine church or someone’s funeral being any more special than in moments like this,” Baker said.

He said he spoke to an empty temple in Newton Friday night, while his talk was streamed to members of the community.

“I thought a lot about all of the people who wanted to be there physically and were working real hard to be there spiritually,” Baker said.

He said that emergency orders come with a tradeoff – and that tradeoff may be loneliness.

“But many people who have had that opportunity for physical closeness taken away from them and that opportunity for the solidarity that comes with being able to pursue the gatherings on a regular basis or even on a one-time basis that means so much to them are finding ways to persevere and work through it.”

He said right now social distancing – not high-fives and hugs – are part of the daily routine.

“But time and time again, I’ve seen the people in Massachusetts make adjustments, deal with it, act accordingly and step up,” Baker said. “And I expect nothing different from this point forward.”