CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials announced 19 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday, increasing the state’s totals to 65 positive tests.
Of the new cases, five were in Rockingham County, one was in Grafton County, one in Manchester, one in the rest of Hillsborough County, one in Strafford County and one in Merrimack County.
One of the people diagnosed was hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in the state to three.
All other patients are isolating at home and household contacts are quarantining.