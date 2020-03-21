BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the Massachusetts Treatment Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Massachusetts Department of Correction announced Saturday.
The Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater is a medium-security prison that houses sentenced inmates identified as sex offenders and people who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous.
The Massachusetts Department of Corrections received the inmate’s test results Friday. The inmate and his roommate, who has not shown symptoms, have been quarantined from each other and the general population since Thursday.
The inmate is receiving medical care, and prison staff are using personal protective equipment when interacting with the inmate.
No other cases have been reported at the prison. A list of people who have had direct contact with the inmate has been sent to the Department of Public Health so they can be notified.