BOSTON (CBS) — Sick of cooking while you’re stuck at home self-quarantining from the coronavirus? If you live in Boston, you’re in luck. The City is compiling a list of local restaurants offering delivery and take out to try to help them stay afloat while they cannot seat customers due to social distancing policies.
The City’s website organizes the restaurants by neighborhood, and lists their hours, menu, address, phone number, website and pick up and delivery options, making ordering very easy.
If you are a small restaurant business owner, there is also an option to get your restaurant registered on the page.
According to the website, the page was inspired by a similar initiative created in Columbus, Ohio, with the purpose of supporting small business restaurants.
“We hope to be a part of a budding national movement to support our cities’ local restaurants,” the City wrote on the website.