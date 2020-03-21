Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A student at Attleboro High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the high school’s principal, Bill Runey. The student was not symptomatic until after the school closed on March 13.
The student’s identity has not been released, but Runey said close contacts of the student are being contacted by public health officials.
“We share your concerns about this news, which is another sign of how COVID-19 is spreading in local communities in Massachusetts,” Runey wrote in a letter to the community.
As of Saturday, there were 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.