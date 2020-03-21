BROCKTON (CBS) — As coronavirus testing continues to be an issue, one Brockton woman says she was able to get tested, but is still waiting for the results a week later. She says she’s very concerned about people around her getting sick.

Peggy Curtis began feeling ill during her flight into Logan Airport and was tested at Good Samaritan hospital in Brockton soon after. She had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus on a trip to Israel.

Her test was shipped to a lab in California and still hasn’t come back.

“His test came back in one day. I’m still waiting for my test results!” Peggy said.

Peggy and her husband Larry are fed up and confused as to why it is taking so long to get the test results.

“I’m almost to the end of this disease and I still don’t have my results,” Peggy said. “It’s important because I wanted to let anyone know around me if I have it.”

The couple is self-quarantining just to be safe, but they worry that others awaiting a diagnosis aren’t.

Larry has started exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

“The body aches are much more excruciating, I would say, than the typical flu you would have,” he said. “The coughing is more chaotic than anything because your chest feels like it’s caving in.”

The couple has a message for health officials: “Speed up the process, so if you are infected, you can get the people around you that information so they can take precautions,” Peggy said.

Gov. Baker says the state has been able to double their daily Coronavirus testing to about 962 a day.