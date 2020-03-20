CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady is technically still a free agent. But that will likely change soon.

Brady announced on Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots, and according to multiple reports he will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But free agency officially opened on Wednesday, and there’s still be no official announcement.

Thursday reports indicated that Brady was in New York City for his physical.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brady’s two-day physical continues, but there are “no known issues of any kind” and “there should be an official resolution soon.”

According to reports, players around the league are eager to join Brady is Tampa.

Fans are excited as well. There was a spike in tickets sales when reports emerged that Brady was joining the Bucs.

