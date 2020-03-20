BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is gone, and nobody is leaving the house any time soon. It’s the perfect time to relive some glory.
That seemed to be the thinking behind the Patriots’ announcement on Friday that all six “Three Games To Glory” specials will be made available for fans to view for free on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ official YouTube page.
The features will be available on Friday on the team’s website, and on Monday on the YouTube page.
They’ll be making an event of sorts around the YouTube releases, putting one Super Bowl run per night on the page at 7 p.m. each night via YouTube Premiere.
“Watching the games that made the Patriots a dynasty is a great way to bring the family together during these tough times,” the Patriots said in a release. “From the improbable run of the Patriots first Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams to one of the most amazing AFC Championship games ever played in the overtime win in Kansas City to advance to Super Bowl LIII, the vault is open.”