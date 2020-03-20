Comments
DORCHESTER (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Mattapan Friday, according to Boston police.
Police said they responded to American Legion Highway around 7:40 p.m. They said they found a man outside with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No further information has been released.
The shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.