BOSTON (CBS) – Attorney General Maura Healey said 20,000 people filed for unemployment in Massachusetts on Monday.

Milton’s Store for Men President Dana Katz says it’s been a tough and painful week. Like so many local businesses the coronavirus pandemic has been decimating.

“The toll it’s taken on our team, on our customers and on our vendor team – it’s been staggering,” said Katz.

When Simon Malls shut down, his Braintree store location had to close, which meant saying goodbye to most of his loyal employees.

“That was the most difficult day that I’ve experienced since working. We temporarily laid off the majority of our team people who worked with us for a long time. I can’t wait to bring them back,” Katz said.

The Katz’s family business has been around for the past 73 years. His Chestnut Hill store location is now on a modified shutdown.

“We only allow one shopper in at a time, so no one shopping with other people. Everything is wiped down and cleaned,” Spring kicks off Milton’s busy season with weddings, graduations and proms, but most are being cancelled or altered.

Regina Pizza by Fenway Park is also taking a huge hit. While their take-out remains steady, their tables and chairs are stacked away and Opening Day is up in the air.

“We are missing it already. We miss the fans, the players and buzz around here. We are missing that, but we are still serving,” Regina Pizza’s General Manager William Diaz.